Photo : YONHAP News

At least eight Army soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19 at a front-line unit, prompting concerns over a possible cluster in barracks.According to a military official on Wednesday, two soldiers at the unit in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after showing symptoms of fever the previous day.The two cases prompted the military to conduct tests on all members at the unit and six additional infections have been confirmed so far among those who had close contact with the first two cases.The number of infections could increase further as not all of the test results are back yet.The latest cases marked the first outbreak in the military since July 2, raising the total number of infections in the military population to 66.