Photo : YONHAP News

A triathlon coach was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting athletes, including a young triathlete who took her own life last month.The Daegu District Court issued the arrest warrant for Kim Gyu-bong, head coach of the semi-pro club at Gyeongju City Hall, citing concerns that he may flee or destroy evidence.Kim is accused of verbally and physically abusing athletes, including Choi Suk-hyeon, who took her own life after filing various complaints against the coach and her other abusers.The coach is also alleged to have illegally taken money from the team when they went overseas for training.Local police plan to summon two athletes as suspects in the case for questioning soon.