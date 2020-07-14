Pres. Moon Likely to Replace Senior Secretaries

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is reportedly considering replacing his senior aides as early as this month.Officials in the ruling camp said on Tuesday that the presidential reshuffle is imminent, adding that internal discussions are in an advanced stage.The replacements are likely to come late this month or early next month.President Moon recently shook up his national security team in a bid to reinvigorate his inter-Korean peace initiative, replacing the heads of the National Intelligence Service and the Unification Ministry.The top office, however, appears to be considering another reshuffle facing a series of scandals among officials in the ruling camp and growing public criticism over the government's real estate policies.Presidential aides subject to the possible reshuffle reportedly include senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jo-won and several others.