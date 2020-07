Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have once again topped 60 following an increase in both domestic and imported infections.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) added 63 cases to the tally in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., Wednesday, which now stands at 13-thousand-879.The nation reported 60 new cases last Friday before the daily hikes fell for three consecutive days through Monday to 26. Tuesday saw 45 cases.Of the latest cases, 34 were imported from overseas, including 11 from Uzbekistan, seven from the Philippines, five from the United States and four from Kazakhstan.Local transmissions hit a two-week high of 29. All but one were from the Seoul metropolitan area, including 16 in the capital city and eight in Gyeonggi Province. The southwestern city of Gwangju added one.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll rose by one to 297.