Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors grilled senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon Tuesday on collusion allegations, just three days before the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office will review the validity of the latest investigation.According to the legal circle Wednesday, Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned Han, who is close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, for questioning on allegations he colluded with ex-Channel A reporter Lee Dong-jae.The two are accused of agreeing to press a former investment firm head, Lee Chul, for a list of politicians his company purportedly lobbied.Prosecutors believe the two planned to pressure Lee for the list in a bid to uncover incriminating information on Rhyu Si-min, a retired progressive politician of the ruling camp.Both the reporter and the prosecutor have denied the allegations.