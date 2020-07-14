Prosecutors Begin New Fraud Investigation into Lee Chul

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have launched another fraud investigation into Lee Chul, the former head of investment firm Value Investment Korea who is at the center of a media-prosecution collusion case.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday it kicked off the probe after a group of Lee’s victims filed a complaint against him last week.They accused Lee of violating laws on capital market and financial investment as well as on penalizing specific economic crimes by committing investment fraud involving nearly 44 billion won.The businessman has been in prison since he was convicted of fraud in 2018, with an appellate court sentencing him to 12 years last year. He also received a separate sentence of two-and-a-half years in January for illegally attracting investment while on trial.Lee initially raised the allegation that former Channel A reporter Lee Dong-jae and senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon colluded in pressuring him for a list of politicians his company purportedly lobbied.