UN Rapporteur to Request Seoul's Explanation on Civic Group Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations' special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights says he will request a detailed explanation from Seoul regarding its inspection of state-funded civic groups engaged in matters concerning the North.Speaking to Radio Free Asia(RFA) and Voice of America(VOA) Wednesday, Tomas Ojea Quintana said while all nations hold the right to administratively regulate civic groups in their country, no measure should interfere with their duties.The rapporteur then urged Seoul to conduct its regulations in a balanced manner while respecting the rule of law and international laws on human rights.Starting in late July, South Korea's Unification Ministry plans to inspect 25 nonprofit organizations under its jurisdiction, following the revocation of operation permits for two defector-led groups for their anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said Seoul will faithfully explain its position, stressing that freedom of expression and guaranteeing North Korean people's right to information should be fulfilled so long as they don't infringe on public interests.Earlier this week, the ministry also requested that privately run civic groups handling the North's human rights and defector issues submit documents proving they have met requirements to receive government assistance.