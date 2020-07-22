Menu Content

Ex-Secretary Says Seoul City Holds Responsibility in Sexual Harassment Case

Write: 2020-07-22 12:25:21Update: 2020-07-22 14:01:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Park prior to his death, said the Seoul city government is the main agent holding responsibility in the case.

At a second press conference Wednesday, the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, which has been assisting the victim, said the former secretary put in transfer requests to some 20 people working for the mayor over four years.

The requests, however, were dismissed, according to the victim, revealing the powerful structure centered around the mayor that kept silent.

The center said it would be difficult to expect city government employees to give a truthful account of what happened in an internal investigation conducted by Seoul City.

Calling for one carried out by an external government agency, the center said it would be best for the National Human Rights Commission to take the case.
