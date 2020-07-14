Court Denies Search Warrant for Seoul City Government

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court denied a police request for a warrant to search the Seoul Metropolitan Government in the investigation into alleged negligence and abetting by city officials in regards to late Mayor Park Won-soon's sexual harassment allegations.The Seoul Central District Court turned down the request Wednesday, saying it is unnecessary to conduct the search and seizure.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has been investigating the alleged charges after a complaint was filed by a YouTube channel run by former conservative lawmaker Kang Yong-seok.One of Park's work mobile phones was also included in the search warrant request, which police had hoped would help expand their investigation to include the actual sexual harassment allegations.That investigation is expected to be closed with “no right to indict” since the accused has died.Police plan to conduct additional inquiries so they can possibly seek the warrant again.