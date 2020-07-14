At Least 13 Army Soldiers in Pocheon Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

At least 13 Army soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19 at a frontline unit in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.According to the Defense Ministry on Wednesday, two soldiers were found to have contracted the virus on Tuesday, after having fevers the previous day.Tests were conducted on some 220 soldiers and officials at the military post, where eleven who came into close contact with the confirmed patients have tested positive.The number could increase as some tests results are pending.The infection routes of the two soldiers remain unknown, although both men went on vacation early last month and one also traveled off-installation on July 10.Around 50 soldiers have been put into strict single-person isolation after coming into contact with the confirmed patients, while the others are in less restrictive quarantine under cohort isolation.The latest cases raised the accumulated number of infections among military personnel to 71.