Average S. Korean Expected to Live 82.7 Yrs., Higher than OECD Avg.

The average South Korean is expected to live 82-point-seven years, two years more than the average life expectancy of 80-point-seven years among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) members.On Wednesday, the Health Ministry revealed the latest OECD analysis on data from 2018, where South Korea's life expectancy was one-point-five years shorter than Japan's 84-point-two years, the highest on the list.Out of every 100-thousand people, 160-point-one died from cancer, 142-point-one from circulatory disease and eleven-point-three from dementia, all below the OECD averages.However, deaths from respiratory disease were 79-point-eight in every 100-thousand, higher than the OECD average of 68-point-six.The suicide rate in South Korea was the second-highest among OECD members after Lithuania. South Korea's suicide rate stood at 23 out of every 100-thousand people, compared to the OECD average of eleven-point-four.