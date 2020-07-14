Menu Content

Average S. Korean Expected to Live 82.7 Yrs., Higher than OECD Avg.

Write: 2020-07-22 14:04:10Update: 2020-07-22 14:43:01

Photo : KBS News

The average South Korean is expected to live 82-point-seven years, two years more than the average life expectancy of 80-point-seven years among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) members.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry revealed the latest OECD analysis on data from 2018, where South Korea's life expectancy was one-point-five years shorter than Japan's 84-point-two years, the highest on the list.

Out of every 100-thousand people, 160-point-one died from cancer, 142-point-one from circulatory disease and eleven-point-three from dementia, all below the OECD averages.

However, deaths from respiratory disease were 79-point-eight in every 100-thousand, higher than the OECD average of 68-point-six.

The suicide rate in South Korea was the second-highest among OECD members after Lithuania. South Korea's suicide rate stood at 23 out of every 100-thousand people, compared to the OECD average of eleven-point-four.
