Late Mayor's Secretary Refuses Seoul City's Investigation into Harassment Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says the city must not take the lead in investigating the sexual misconduct allegations she brought against him. Her representatives said this is because the city is a main culprit in the case, and prevented her from being transferred to a different department despite repeated requests.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has refused to take part in the Seoul city government's investigation into her sexual harassment claims.The Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, which has been assisting the victim, held its second news conference on the matter on Wednesday, arguing that the city government is a main culprit in the case.[Sound bite: Lee Mi-kyeong - head, Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center (Korean/English translation)]"Seoul City is the subject of the current investigation and therefore should not be conducting an investigation into itself. It is structurally difficult for Seoul city officials to speak honestly with the city's own investigation unit. The victim requested help for these issues and made transfer requests for more than four years but was refused."The former secretary filed a criminal complaint against the late city mayor for repeated sexual misconduct before his suicide earlier this month.She also issued a statement, which was read by her representative during the news conference.[Sound bite: Lee Mi-kyeong - head, Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center (Korean/English translation)]"It is a case where it took a long time for me to recognize that there was a problem and even longer to raise the problem with authorities. I wanted protection as a victim and wanted my voice heard during an investigation and in court. Is this process really over?""I will wait. I ask that the truth be revealed under a lawful and reasonable procedure without any prejudice and for everyone to focus on the truth that comes to light without clouding the issue."The statement came as the prosecution is not expected to bring case to trial against the suspect, who is already deceased.Police are also struggling to shed light on the matter. A Seoul court on Wednesday denied a police request for a warrant to search the Seoul city government, calling such efforts unnecessary.While boycotting Seoul city's own investigation into the case, the center said it will bring the matter to the National Human Rights Commission.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.