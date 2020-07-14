Gov’t Reviewing Global Program for Development, Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said it is reviewing taking part in a global initiative on the joint development and distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19.In a regular briefing Wednesday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said there is a global movement to develop a vaccine as a public good and once developed, supply it in accordance with public need.He said such development will be in cooperation with the World Health Organization(WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations(GAVI).Kim continued that so far, opinions within the Foreign Ministry-led review on South Korea taking part are positive.He said if the initiative goes through, Korea could provide financial and other support to the international community's vaccine development efforts and secure the opportunity to convey its voice in the future of vaccines.The vice minister's remarks imply that the government is exploring global cooperation and preemptive ways to obtain the vaccine, if and when developed, in the case of difficulties in domestic supply.