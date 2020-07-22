UFP Blasts Gov't Handling of Late Mayor’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The National Assembly has begun a three-day hearing on the government's handling of political, diplomatic and security matters. On Wednesday, the first day, the main opposition party lambasted the prime minister for the government's handling of the sexual harassment scandal involving late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.Sam Len has more.Report: Opposition lawmakers had a field day on Wednesday ripping apart the government's handling of sexual harassment allegations against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.The mayor was found dead on a mountain in the capital shortly after his former secretary went to the police with allegations of sexual misconduct. He was a member of the ruling party and widely expected to run for president in 2022.Main opposition United Future Party(UFP) lawmaker Kim Tae-heum criticized the prime minister for the government's response to the allegations and even took a swipe at President Moon Jae-in, accusing him of taking a partisan approach to the scandal.[Soundbite: United Future Party lawmaker Kim Tae-heum (English translation)]"Mr. Prime Minister, please step forward. President Moon Jae-in claims to be a feminist, but why has he kept silent when it comes to the sexual harassment allegations against late Mayor Park Won-soon?"Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government feels sorry for what has happened.[Soundbite: United Future Party lawmaker Kim Tae-heum (English translation)]"Even CNN thought this is odd and broadcast a news report on the anger felt by the Korean public over the silence. Perhaps President Moon's gender sensitivity differs when it comes to his political allies and opponents."The South Korean president's approval rating plunged to 44-point-eight percent, the lowest in nine months, as a higher number of people in their 30s, especially women, turned their backs on the progressive leader, according to a poll earlier this week.The president and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have been suffering from a steady decline in approval ratings in recent weeks, also due to skyrocketing housing prices in the capital Seoul and nearby cities.The approval rating for the DP fell more than four percentage points to 35-point-three percent, while main opposition UFP saw its approval rating rise one-point-three percentage points to 31 percent.The parliamentary hearing will cover the government's economic policies on Thursday and education, culture and social affairs on Friday.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News.