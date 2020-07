Photo : YONHAP News

A giant panda cub has been born in South Korea for the first time ever.Everland theme park reported on Wednesday that its female giant panda Ai Bao successfully gave birth to a female cub on Monday. The panda went into labor that night and delivered the cub after about 90 minutes.Everland said both mother and cub are in good condition.Ai Bao and her partner Le Bao - the only giant panda pair in the country - were a gift from Chinese President Xi Jingping in March 2016 at the age of three and five years old, respectively, for joint research.The pandas, which are endangered species, are seen as a symbolic gesture of bilateral friendship.