Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says the U.S. is well aware that there are voices critical of the South Korea-U.S. working group on coordinating North Korea policy at a time when inter-Korean relations are at a stalemate.Kang made the remark on Wednesday during a parliamentary inquiry on government officials, when a ruling party lawmaker stressed the need to review how the working group is operated.Kang added that Seoul will fine-tune views with Washington to shorten consultation periods.She then made clear that the working group is a forum for policy consultation and not a body for exempting sanctions.