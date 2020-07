Domestic Executives of Optimus Equity Firm Indicted on Fraud

Four officials related to the investment firm Optimus Asset Management have been referred to trial for allegedly deceiving some three-thousand investors to solicit funds worth over one trillion won.



Prosecutors on Wednesday indicted the firm's CEO Kim Jae-hyun, two other top executives and the second-largest stakeholder in Optimus who is the head of a loan company.



The indictments mark an end to a month-long investigation into key suspects in the case. They have been charged with fraud and violating the Capital Markets Act, among other things.



Expanding the probe to other figures, the prosecution is looking into possible investment fraud during the firm's earlier days.