Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has stressed the need for joint military exercises with the U.S. slated for next month.Speaking at an interpellation session at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Jeong said the drill is necessary to safeguard national security and joint defense posture.He said the current situation amid the COVID-19 outbreak makes it challenging to hold joint military exercises, but noted that the two allies have taken those factors into account and are closely coordinating and cooperating to produce an optimal outcome.Earlier, South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said the upcoming exercise needs to be postponed to help resume stalled dialogue with North Korea, although he said his remarks were his personal opinion and not the view of a would-be minister.