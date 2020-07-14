Menu Content

Seoul's FM: 'Xi Jinping's Visit to S. Korea This Year Still Valid Goal'

Write: 2020-07-22 19:04:03Update: 2020-07-22 19:19:05

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s top diplomat says efforts are continuing in order to realize a visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s within this year. 

When questioned about the matter by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Young-ho at a parliamentary interpellation session on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the South Korean government seeks to make the visit take place this year. 

Xi was expected to visit South Korea within the first half of this year before the COVID-19-induced lockdowns and crises put a brake on some scheduled trans-border diplomatic events. 

Kang said a specific date for the visit is not being discussed yet, pointing to the protracted pandemic. 

As for the purpose of Xi's prospective visit, the South Korean minister said it is a return trip following Moon’s visit to China in 2017, adding it will surely improve their bilateral strategic partnership.
