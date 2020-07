Photo : YONHAP News

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases involving South Korean construction workers who recently returned from Iraq has soared to 45.The cumulative cases compiled by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 12 a.m. Wednesday are now nearing 50 people who showed symptoms upon arriving from Iraq last week. A total of 105 workers returned from Iraq on a chartered flight on Tuesday of last week and have been placed under quarantine since then for tests and treatments.Amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Iraq, the South Korean government plans to dispatch two more airplanes on Thursday to fetch some 300 Korean workers left in the Middle Eastern country.Until early this month, around 700 workers dispatched by four South Korean construction firms and their subcontractors were working in Iraq.