Speculation Rises over Potential Cabinet Reshuffle in Coming Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

As the government comes under mounting pressure over a series of political and social issues, the possibility is increasing of a Cabinet reshuffle by the Moon Jae-in administration before September.An official of the ruling camp said on Wednesday that there are increasing calls within the political circle for a reshuffle before the 21st National Assembly opens its first regular session on September first.That takes into account the schedules of parliamentary confirmation hearings needed for nominees and political campaigns expected to be launched early next year for the 2022 presidential election.If the reshuffle takes place, it is likely to follow scheduled replacements of several presidential secretaries as early as next week.President Moon and the ruling Democratic Party have seen their approval ratings tumble in recent weeks amid public criticism over escalating housing prices and scandals involving ruling bloc figures, including allegations of sexual misconduct against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.