Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

China Vows Retaliation for Shutdown Order on Houston Consulate

Write: 2020-07-23 08:50:19Update: 2020-07-23 10:09:34

China Vows Retaliation for Shutdown Order on Houston Consulate

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions are rising between the U.S. and China as Beijing vowed to retaliate on Wednesday after the United States abruptly ordered the closure of its consulate in Houston.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a daily press briefing that China was notified Tuesday that it would have to close the Consulate General in Houston by Friday.

The spokesperson denounced the action as an "unprecedented escalation," warning that China would "react with firm countermeasures" if the United States does not revoke the decision. 

According to Reuters, China is considering shutting down the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the closure was "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information." Ortagus continued, saying that Washington will not tolerate China's violations of U.S. sovereignty or the intimidation of American people.

The diplomatic mission in Houston was the first Chinese consulate to be established after the two nations established diplomatic relations in 1979.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >