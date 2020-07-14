China Vows Retaliation for Shutdown Order on Houston Consulate

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions are rising between the U.S. and China as Beijing vowed to retaliate on Wednesday after the United States abruptly ordered the closure of its consulate in Houston.China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a daily press briefing that China was notified Tuesday that it would have to close the Consulate General in Houston by Friday.The spokesperson denounced the action as an "unprecedented escalation," warning that China would "react with firm countermeasures" if the United States does not revoke the decision.According to Reuters, China is considering shutting down the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the closure was "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information." Ortagus continued, saying that Washington will not tolerate China's violations of U.S. sovereignty or the intimidation of American people.The diplomatic mission in Houston was the first Chinese consulate to be established after the two nations established diplomatic relations in 1979.