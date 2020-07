Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) expects the first use of COVID-19 vaccines around early next year.According to Reuters, Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies program, presented the projection on Wednesday during a public event on social media.Ryan said researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines, noting that several are now in phase three trials and none have failed in terms of safety or ability to generate immune response.The official reportedly said that realistically, it is going to be the first part of 2021 before the world starts seeing people getting vaccinated.He added that WHO is working to expand access to potential vaccines and to help scale-up production capacity.