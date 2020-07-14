S. Korea's Economy Contracts 3.3% in Q2, Worst Since 1998

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's economy contracted more than three percent from the first to second quarter amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's real gross domestic product(GDP) shrank three-point-three percent in the April to June period from the previous quarter.It marks the largest on-quarter drop since the first quarter of 1998, when it contracted six-point-eight percent. The economy also shrank for the second consecutive quarter after declining one-point-three percent in the January to March period.From a year earlier, the economy shrank two-point-nine percent in the second quarter, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 1998, when it contracted three-point-eight percent.South Korea's exports plunged 16-point-six percent in the three months ending in June, the largest on-quarter drop since the fourth quarter of 1963. Imports also slipped seven-point-four percent.