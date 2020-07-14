Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Economy Contracts 3.3% in Q2, Worst Since 1998

Write: 2020-07-23 09:07:59Update: 2020-07-23 09:18:15

S. Korea's Economy Contracts 3.3% in Q2, Worst Since 1998

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's economy contracted more than three percent from the first to second quarter amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's real gross domestic product(GDP) shrank three-point-three percent in the April to June period from the previous quarter.

It marks the largest on-quarter drop since the first quarter of 1998, when it contracted six-point-eight percent. The economy also shrank for the second consecutive quarter after declining one-point-three percent in the January to March period. 

From a year earlier, the economy shrank two-point-nine percent in the second quarter, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 1998, when it contracted three-point-eight percent.

South Korea's exports plunged 16-point-six percent in the three months ending in June, the largest on-quarter drop since the fourth quarter of 1963. Imports also slipped seven-point-four percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >