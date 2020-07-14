Top Envoys of US, China to Seoul Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid growing tensions between the United States and China, the ambassadors of the two countries to South Korea met on Wednesday and discussed bilateral relations and other issues.According to the U.S. and Chinese embassies in Seoul, Ambassadors Harry Harris and Xing Haiming held talks at the U.S. envoy's residence in central Seoul on Wednesday morning. The meeting lasted for about an hour.Amb. Harris later tweeted that he had a "good meeting" with the Chinese envoy and that they discussed the important U.S.-China relationship.A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said Harris commented that he enjoyed the "productive discussion" with Amb. Xing on a broad range of diplomatic issues.In a statement on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, Xing said the stable development of Sino-U.S. relations not only serves the fundamental interests of China and the U.S., but is also the common hope of the world.The envoy added that China has "no intention of replacing or surpassing the U.S." while voicing hope the United States will also respect China's "core interests" and autonomous decisions made by the Chinese people.