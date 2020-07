Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase of COVID-19 infections surged close to 60 on Thursday, as clusters spread in the Seoul metropolitan area and southwestern city of Gwangju.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 59 additional people tested positive for the virus, raising the accumulated total to 13-thousand-938.Thirty-nine of the new cases were local infections, the highest since 43 were reported on July 5.Thirty are linked to a business, a church in southwestern Seoul and a military base in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, while nine are in connection to a confirmed patient in Gwangju who was tested after a week of showing symptoms.Out of the 20 imported cases, nine involved travelers from the United States, five from Russia and three from Uzbekistan.