Nominee Stresses Restoring Inter-Korean Ties amid US-N. Korea Impasse

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for unification minister stressed the need for inter-Korean ties to move forward, even when negotiations between the United States and North Korea hit an impasse.At his parliamentary confirmation hearing Thursday, Lee In-young said the Korean Peninsula peace process involves both relationships, and that making any progress would start with restoring inter-Korean ties.Vowing to make bold changes to direct focus on improving cross-border relations, the nominee also urged Pyongyang to stop the cycle of straining ties with Seoul whenever it reaches a deadlock in negotiations with Washington.Lee mentioned the need to be more creative in the approach towards the North, proposing a four-step roadmap to bring peace through greater economic cooperation and unity by 2045, the centennial of Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule.The nominee said principles must be systemized for sustainable development in inter-Korean ties, so that anything concerning humanitarian issues, such as food aid and war-separated family reunions, can be detached from politics.