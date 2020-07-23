Aggravated Sino-US Relations Push Seoul into Awkward Corner

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United States has ordered China to close its consulate in Texas amid rising tensions. The order came as the U.S. Justice Department indicted two Chinese nationals for attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research. As the U.S. took bilateral tension up a notch, an infuriated Beijing vowed retaliation.Our Kim Bum-soo reports that the aggravated Sino-U.S. relations have pushed Seoul into an awkward corner.Report: The Trump administration ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, to close by Friday, accusing Chinese agents of attempting to steal data from American biomedical research facilities.[Sound bite: Ruy Lozano - assistant fire chief at Houston fire department]"So shortly after 8 o'clock at approximately 8:20 of the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire call here at 3400 block of Montrose at the Chinese consulate."Chinese consulate staff were seen preparing to leave, burning documents in trash cans at the consulate complex late Tuesday night. Local firefighters responded but barred entry.U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he can go further.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"As far as closing additional embassies, it’s always possible. You see what’s going on. We thought there was a fire in the one that we did close. And everybody said, 'There’s a fire. There’s a fire.' And I guess they were burning documents or burning papers, and I wonder what that’s all about."Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the U.S. move is "outrageous and unjustified," vowing retaliation unless the shutdown order is revoked.[Sound bite: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (Mandarin/English translation)]"The Chinese government is a staunch defender of cyber security, and has always opposed and cracked down on cyber attacks and cyber crimes in all forms. We urge the U.S. to immediately stop its slander and smearing of China on cyber security issues."Rising tensions between the United States and China have put South Korea in a bind between its most important security ally and its biggest trading partner.This was demonstrated on Wednesday, when the U.S. State Department revealed that its ranking official has urged South Korea's LG Uplus and other telecom operators that use Huawei products to switch to "trusted vendors.”However, even as the two superpowers squabble over trade, intellectual property, the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong and the South China Sea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that China can continue to work with the U.S. on North Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.