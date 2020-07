Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young says he believes the younger sister of the North Korean leader was leaving room for dialogue when she asked the U.S. for DVDs featuring its Independence Day festivities.Lee made the remark on Thursday during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly when asked what he thought about Kim Yo-jong’s unusual request.Lee added that by making such a request, Kim also appears to have underlined that she is the window for dialogue.Earlier on July 10, Kim requested that the U.S. send DVDs of its July 4 celebrations after downplaying the possibility of her brother Kim Jong-un holding another summit with U.S. President Donald Trump this year.