Biegun: Stationing of US Forces Advances US Security Interest

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday that the stationing of a substantial number of U.S. forces in East Asia would greatly advance America's security interest in the region.The deputy secretary made the remark at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting, when Democratic Sen. Chris Coons asked if Biegun thought the drawdown of troops would help or hinder U.S. relations with South Korea.Biegun's response seems to address concerns over a potential troop reduction in South Korea, which were raised after The Wall Street Journal carried a report saying the U.S. Department of Defense suggested the drawback to the White House on July 3.Biegun echoed Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s comment from the previous day, stressing that the defense secretary did not suggest such actions to the U.S. president.Esper said in a video conference that he did not order American troops to withdraw from the Korean Peninsula, but added that the U.S. would review and potentially rearrange troops around the world to optimize its forces.