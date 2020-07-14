Gov't to Tentatively Expand Quota for Medical Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to tentatively expand the admission quota for medical schools to recruit 400 more freshmen every year for ten years, starting from the 2022 school year.The government and ruling Democratic Party unveiled the plan following a meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday.Of the total four-thousand freshmen that will be additionally recruited over the decade, three-thousand will be selected as “regional doctors.” Once they acquire their medical license, these graduates will be obligated to work at public medical institutes or at medical centers that are tasked with treating serious diseases.The remaining one-thousand of the new recruits will be obligated to work in medical science research areas.The government and the ruling camp also decided to pursue the establishment of a public medical school by March 2024. The envisioned school would serve as a training center to foster experts related to epidemiological surveys and infectious diseases.