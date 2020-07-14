Lee: N. Korea Will Act Accordingly if Joint Drill is Conducted Flexibly

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young says he believes North Korea will act accordingly if South Korea and the U.S. apply flexibility in the size and method of a joint military drill they are likely to conduct next month.Lee made the remark on Thursday during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly when asked about his thoughts on how the joint military exercise would affect inter-Korean relations.As an example of flexibility, Lee cited reducing the size of the drill or moving the radius of the area of operation to south of the Han River.He made the statement after saying that the North would protest further if the drill is carried out as planned. If the exercise is put off, Pyongyang could regard it as a new message.However, Lee was quick to add that it’s hard to conclude how the North would react. He said it’s best to address the matter of joint exercises without taking into consideration the North’s possible reception as handling the issue with that in mind could draw criticism.