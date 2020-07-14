Q2 Growth hits -3.3%, Lowest in 22 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's economy contracted more than three percent from the first to second quarter amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the largest contraction since the foreign exchange crisis shook the nation 22 years ago.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: Repercussions from the outbreak of COVID-19 continue to take a toll on economic figures.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the country's real gross domestic product(GDP) shrank three-point-three percent in the April to June period from the previous quarter.This marks the largest on-quarter drop since the first quarter of 1998, when it contracted six-point-eight percent. What’s also noteworthy is that the economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter after declining one-point-three percent in the January to March period.The economic statistics director at the BOK said the dismal performance was due to sluggish exports and private consumption.South Korea's exports plunged 16-point-six percent in the three months ending in June, the largest on-quarter drop since the fourth quarter of 1963. Imports also slipped seven-point-four percent.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki attributed the lower-than-expected GDP growth to external factors that turned out to have a greater impact than predicted.But should the COVID-19 situation continue to settle down, Hong expects a rebound from the third quarter.The BOK is slated to release the revised growth outlook for the year next month factoring in these figures.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.