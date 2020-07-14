Police to Analyze Late Seoul Mayor's Phone History and Texts

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will analyze the call history and text messages in a mobile phone belonging to late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who was accused of sexual harassment before his death.Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Wednesday that the police are investigating Park's work phone, which was collected from where the late mayor was found.The police have secured forensic images of the unlocked mobile phone and expect the forensic analysis to take around two to three days.Officials from Seoul Metropolitan Government and the lawyers representing Park's family also participated in securing the forensic evidence.Though the police must limit their analysis to data previously agreed upon with lawyers, they can search the call history, notes, text messages and Kakaotalk messenger data created during the dates related to the late mayor's death.The police said they are planning to reapply for a previously denied search warrant for the phone depending on the progress of the investigation.The password of the phone was reportedly given to the police by the victim.