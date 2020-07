Photo : YONHAP News

The Guinness World Records website said Thursday that K-pop group BTS has achieved a new title for the most viewers for a music concert livestream.It noted that 756-thousand fans from over 100 countries tuned in to the online performance on June 14.The 100-minute concert dubbed "Bang Bang Con: The Live" featured 12 songs and was streamed live from a studio in Seoul last month.According to Big Hit Entertainment, the boy band's agency, it was the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of the number of viewers. It added that the size of the online crowd was roughly equivalent to 15 stadium concerts.BTS holds several Guinness World Records titles, including first K-pop artist to reach number one on the U.S. album charts.