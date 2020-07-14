DP-led Parliament Votes Down Impeachment Motion against Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A motion pushed for by opposition lawmakers to impeach Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has been voted down.With all but eight of the 300 members of the National Assembly present for a secret ballot on Thursday, 179 lawmakers voted against the motion. One-hundred-nine others cast their ballot for it while four abstained.The result had been largely expected given that the ruling Democratic Party holds a majority at the Assembly with 176 members.A motion to impeach a Cabinet member is proposed by one third of the total National Assembly members and passes when more than half of the total members vote in favor of it.The motion sponsored by 110 lawmakers led by the main opposition United Future Party was submitted on Monday amid the power struggle between the minister and Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl over prosecution reform.It was the first vote on an impeachment motion against a high-ranking government official other than a president since 1999, when a motion against then Prosecutor-General Kim Tae-jung was voted down.