Photo : YONHAP News

Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee has issued a rare apology over soaring housing prices.Speaking at an interpellation session on Thursday, Kim said she feels apologetic to young people and many market participants who are concerned about a rise in house prices.When rebuked whether she will step down to take responsibility for the lack of tangible results from a series of policies, the minister said she is neither obsessed with her title nor covets it.However, she sought to defend some of her initiatives, when pushed by main opposition United Future Party lawmaker Yoon Young-seok, who said many are saying that they could have easily earned hundreds of million of won if they hadn't listened to Kim.Kim said such concerns make it all the more necessary to legally and institutionally supplement real estate policies so profits from speculative investment could be retrieved.