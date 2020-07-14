Prime Minister Defends Gov't over Administrative Capital Relocation Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has refuted the opposition bloc’s accusation that the issue of an administrative capital aims to distract the public from policy gaffes, saying it has been a longstanding priority for the ruling party.Speaking at a parliamentary session on government policy on Thursday, Chung said the creation of an administrative capital has been pushed for by the Democratic Party for nearly 20 years.His remarks came as the main opposition United Future Party leaders criticize a recent proposal by DP Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon to relocate the parliament, presidential office and ministries to Sejong City as a way of countering rising housing prices.Denying the proposal is intended to divert increasingly negative public sentiment toward the government, Chung said the Moon Jae-in administration has prioritized balanced development and the decentralization of power.The prime minister argued that the matter merits nonpartisan deliberations for the future of the country and its international competitiveness.