US: N. Korea Must Return to Diplomatic Engagement

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official has repeated calls for North Korea to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions and return to diplomatic engagement.The U.S. State Department said on Thursday in a press release that Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell made the call during a video conference on Monday with senior officials from member states of the East Asia Summit(EAS).Stilwell reportedly encouraged EAS countries to address "pressing regional security challenges" that include Beijing's imposition of national security legislation in Hong Kong, the Rohingya crisis and escalating violence in Rakhine state in Myanmar and North Korea.The U.S. official said North Korea must abide by U.N. Security Council Resolutions and return to diplomatic engagement.The State Department said that the assistant secretary also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific and support for sovereignty and a rules-based international order.