Three people have died and one is missing after heavy rains pounded South Korea on Thursday.The Ministry of Interior and Safety said that as of 6 a.m. Friday, three people died, four were injured and one remains missing in the country.A heavy downpour of 80 millimeters per hour pelted the southern port city of Busan, causing an underpass to be flooded. Firefighters rescued nine people trapped in their vehicles, but three died and two others were injured.In Ulsan City, one person in a vehicle went missing after being swept away in a flash flood.Some 290 houses and roads at 43 locations were flooded across the nation and about one-thousand households in Gyeonggi Province lost power.