Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is expected to receive more rain on Friday after being hit by a heavy downpour the previous day.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast up to 400 millimeters of rain through Saturday for eastern parts of Gangwon Province and 100 to 250 millimeters for eastern coastal areas in North Gyeongsang Province.About 70 to 200 millimeters of rain is expected for coastal areas in South Gyeongsang Province and mountain areas on Jeju Island. Other regions are forecast to receive 40 to 100 millimeters.Strong winds are also expected for coastal areas in the country's southern and western waters and Jeju Island.The weather agency said the rain will let up on Friday afternoon in the central region, but it will continue into Saturday in other regions.