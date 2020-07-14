Russian Envoy: US-N. Korea Summit Unlikely before November

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's top envoy in Pyongyang said on Wednesday that a meeting of the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. is unlikely to take place before the U.S. presidential election in November.Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora made the comments during an interview with a Russian online news outlet.Matsegora said that he is almost certain that in the context of the global coronavirus pandemic, which obviously will not end by November, the Central Committee of the North's Workers' Party will not give consent to leader Kim Jong-un's departure outside the country, as there is too much risk to his life and health.The Russian envoy said Pyongyang realizes that no matter who is in power in the United States, American foreign policy approaches on major issues will remain the same.He added that one can assume that North Korea is rooting for President Donald Trump, rather than his rival Joe Biden, but it's only because the North Korean leader has established good relations with the current president and nothing more.