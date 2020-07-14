Menu Content

KCTU Votes Down Key Labor Deal

Write: 2020-07-24 09:32:32Update: 2020-07-24 10:30:23

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest trade union on Thursday voted against a key labor agreement drawn up by the government as well as business and labor representatives to deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) said that some 13-hundred of its one-thousand-479 representatives participated in the online vote and a majority (805 people) voted against the key agreement.

The labor agreement, which centers on sustaining jobs and expanding the social safety net while easing financial burdens for companies, is the result of 40 days of talks at a tripartite body involving government, labor and management representatives.

KCTU chief Kim Myung-hwan was among the first to propose the three-way talks. A ceremony to mark the signing of the agreement fell through earlier this month, as KCTU members opposed Kim attending the event and signing the deal.

Kim said earlier that he would step down if the agreement was not approved.
