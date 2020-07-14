S. Korea to Allow Limited Number of Fans at Sports Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is likely to begin allowing limited numbers of spectators at professional league sports games as early as Sunday.In a government meeting on COVID-19 responses on Friday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will discuss the issue in the meeting.The prime minister said it's been two months since the nation's professional leagues resumed games without an audience and many sports fans are hoping to support their team at venues.Chung, however, said even if fans are allowed to attend games, only limited numbers will be allowed on condition that strict quarantine and infection measures are taken in and around the venues.According to the government, the professional baseball league will likely host games with spectators from Sunday, filling less than ten percent of the full capacity of a given stadium. The professional football league is expected to follow suit from August 1.