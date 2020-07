Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says America’s so-called allies must treat the U.S. fairly when it comes to sharing defense costs.Trump tweeted on Thursday that Rep. Liz Cheney is only upset because he has been actively getting the U.S. “out of the ridiculous and costly endless wars."Cheney is the House Republican conference chair and has had disagreements with Trump on key foreign policy issues.“I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs,” he added. Trump, however, did not name any specific countries in his tweet.South Korea and the U.S. have been struggling to reach a deal on sharing costs for the upkeep of 28-thousand-500 U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula after Trump demanded South Korea to pay one-point-three billion dollars a year, a nearly 50-percent increase.