South Korea reported more than 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday amid a rise in both domestic and imported cases.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 41 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the accumulated total to 13-thousand-979.Twenty-eight of the new cases are local infections, double the number of imported cases.Concerns are growing over a possible surge in imported cases as the latest estimate did not include 32 infections related to a Russian-flagged fishing vessel. Earlier in the day, quarantine authorities confirmed that 32 out of 94 crew members on the ship that entered North Port on July 8 tested positive for the virus.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll rose by one to 298.