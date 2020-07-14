Top Office Reshuffles 5 Vice Ministerial, Secretary Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office on Friday reshuffled five vice ministerial and presidential secretary posts.Former vice defense minister, Seo Joo-seok, was appointed first vice chief of the National Security Office. Seo headed the National Security Council’s strategic planning office during the Roh Moo-hyun administration and also served as the senior presidential secretary for unification, foreign affairs and security.Also, senior Trade Ministry official Yeo Han-koo was named presidential secretary on the New Southern Policy and New Northern Policy of improving South Korea's partnerships with Russia, Mongolia, as well as central Asian and Southeast Asian countries. Professor Do Jae-hyung of Ewha Womans University was appointed presidential secretary for employment issues.Ha Dong-soo, director general for territorial policy at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, was nominated presidential secretary for land and transportation, while Ryu Geun-hyuk, the head of the Health Ministry's Office for Population Policy, was named presidential secretary for social policies.