Photo : YONHAP News

Two Air Force refueling planes carrying around 290 South Korean workers from Iraq have landed at Incheon International Airport.The two KC-330 air refueling tankers, which took off from Iraq Thursday afternoon, arrived in Incheon at 10:14 and 10:24 a.m.The tankers were deployed to bring home South Korean citizens, most of them employed by South Korean construction firms, after the Middle Eastern nation saw its daily number of COVID-19 cases surpass two-thousand.Those showing symptoms were immediately tested at the airport, while those without symptoms are subject to testing after moving to state quarantine facilities.Confirmed patients will be sent to medical facilities and those who test negative face self-quarantine for the next two weeks.