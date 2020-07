Photo : YONHAP News

The BBC has selected Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's "wonder goal" against Burnley in December as one of the 2019-2020 Premier League season's 12 most memorable events.The BBC website listed Son's "beauty against Burnley," where 12 seconds and 12 touches after getting the ball outside his box, the 28-year-old "shredded the visiting defense and slotted past Nick Pople to help the Spurs on their way to a five-nil win."In May, Son's outstanding strike already topped a BBC fan vote as the best goal of the season.The list also included COVID-19 suspending the season for three months, Watford ending Liverpool's unbeaten run, and Leicester forward Jamie Vardy reaching 100 Premier League goals.Fans can vote on the ranking until 6:00 p.m. Friday, Korea time, and the final ranking will be revealed on Saturday.