Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of South Korean workers who returned home from Iraq on Air Force refueling airplanes Friday had COVID-19 symptoms prior to boarding the previous day.According to the Central Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters, 86 out of 293 workers said they experienced symptoms in a pre-boarding health questionnaire.While those showing symptoms upon arrival will immediately get tested at the airport, those without symptoms will move to state facilities in central North Chungcheong Province for testing.Confirmed patients will be sent to medical facilities and those who test negative will be quarantined at government facilities for the next two weeks.